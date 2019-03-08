Comal ISD, others granted affected party status in battle against planned FM 3009 quarry

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A state judge has granted more groups to be considered parties affected by a planned Vulcan quarry near FM 3009 in Comal County.

The group Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry — which, as the name implies, is looking to stop the construction of the quarry — said a hearing was held Wednesday in New Braunfels where residents could address their concerns to an administrative court on the approval of the proposed quarry.

The judge granted affected party status to more groups in the case, including Comal ISD, Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry, Greater Edwards Aquifer and others.

“We are very pleased with the fairness and patience demonstrated by the [administrative law judge] today,” stated Sabrina Houser-Amaya with Friends of Dry Comal Creek, which is behind the Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry group. “The next 180 days will go by quickly in terms of identifying and deposing expert witnesses, and other legal activities leading up the Contested Case Hearing (CCH), which we expect to occur in mid-June.”

The judge also increased the possible impact radius of the quarry from two miles to five miles.