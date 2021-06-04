      Weather Alert

Comal River closed for recreational activities

Don Morgan
Jun 4, 2021 @ 5:26am
KTSA NEWS/KATY BARBER — Visitors float the Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, on May 27, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department has announced that the Comal River is closed to recreational activities because recent heavy rains has led to rapid water flow.

The announcement means no swimming, tubing, and other activities until the river is reopened.

The river is flowing at more than 400 cubic feet per second with poor water clarity.

Adding to the unsafe conditions, debris that washed up on the riverbanks and at the Tube Chute dam.

City officials are going to check out the situation Friday morning and will announce later today if river recreation can continue.

That seems unlikely as the forecast is calling for thunderstorms in the area throughout the weekend.

 

 

