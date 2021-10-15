      Weather Alert

Comal River still closed, Guadalupe open with warnings

Katy Barber
Oct 15, 2021 @ 4:15pm
Photo: City of New Braunfels Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of New Braunfels is working to clear debris in order to reopen the Comal River, and says the Guadalupe is open with some warnings.

According to the city, staff are working to clear tree branches, mud, rocks and other items washed downstream in a group cleanup before the Comal River access is reopened. Water clarity is poor, but will not affect river access.

Access to the Guadalupe River is now open, but Communications Coordinator David Ferguson said recreational guests should be cautious of debris under the water’s surface as the water clarity is somewhat poor.

Ferguson said that the additional rain in the forecast through tomorrow may cause the rivers to close.

“Please remember to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN whenever you see water over a roadway and never drive around barricades,” Ferguson wrote.

Woman, four kids go around barricade, end up stranded in flooded Medina River

Woman, 5-year-old girl killed in Saint Hedwig flash flood

