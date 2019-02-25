Coming and going: Where new Texans are coming from
By Texas News Radio
Feb 25, 2019 @ 4:32 PM

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — The Texas population continues to grow, but where in the world are all of these people coming from?

The story varies by metro area.  For most parts of the state, a large amount of the migration is happening with other Texas cities.

Dallas-Fort Worth is seeing large gains from other big cities across the country, like Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.  Regionally, it is drawing a lot of people from the Killeen-Temple area and Shreveport, La.  The metroplex is losing people primarily to other Texas metro areas large and small, ranging from big cities like Austin to small cities like Longview.

Houston’s gains are also from other large cities across the country, though it draws from a larger list of big metro areas.  On top of the big three cities, Houston also sees a lot of moving trucks from places like Washington, Miami and Orlando.  Houston primarily lost people to other Texas metro areas.

For San Antonio, its big gains were from other Texas metro areas — namely Houston and the Rio Grande Valley — along with some additions from places like Los Angeles and Phoenix.  San Antonio saw its biggest net losses to big Texas college towns.

Austin keeps growing and that growth is fueled by a mix of Texans from other big Texas metro areas and people from other big cities like New York and Los Angeles.

In border metro areas like McAllen and Brownsville, there is a large amount of net out-migration from those locations to other parts of the state.  The population is likely being replenished by migration from outside the U.S.

The data is based off U.S. Census Bureau migration estimates from 2012 to 2016 on migration flows between U.S. metro areas.

1. Dallas-Fort Worth (7,233,323)

Dallas-Fort Worth is the most-populated metropolitan area in the entire state of Texas. Most people who move to the region are from other parts of the state, though there is a large percentage that come from other large metro areas like Los Angeles and New York.

Below are the estimated number of people who moved to or left the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and where they came from or left to.

Top sources:

  1. Houston 14,980
  2. Austin 9,041
  3. Los Angeles 8,330
  4. San Antonio 7,273
  5. New York 6,214
  6. Chicago 5,079
  7. Atlanta 4,224
  8. Lubbock 3,211
  9. Washington 3,182
  10. Killeen-Temple 3,038

Top destinations:

  1. Houston 16,612
  2. Austin 11,449
  3. San Antonio 6,493
  4. College Station-Bryan 4,799
  5. Lubbock 4,658
  6. Oklahoma City 4,130
  7. Los Angeles 3,595
  8. Abilene 3,355
  9. Atlanta 3,251
  10. Tyler 2,969

While the numbers above show the volume of people moving, the figures below show where the metro area is gaining more people from than losing them to.

Highest net gain:

  1. Los Angeles 4,735
  2. New York 3,281
  3. Chicago 2,616
  4. San Juan, PR 1,579
  5. Shreveport 1,475
  6. Killeen-Temple 1,245
  7. San Diego 1,170
  8. El Paso 1,162
  9. Kansas City 1,049
  10. San Francisco 1,039

Highest net loss:

  1. Austin -2,408
  2. College Station-Bryan -2,276
  3. Abilene -1,804
  4. Houston -1,632
  5. Lubbock -1,447
  6. Longview -1,414
  7. Seattle -1,223
  8. Denver -975
  9. Portland -864
  10. Tyler -592

2. Houston (6,772,470)

Top sources:

  1. Dallas-Fort Worth 16,612
  2. Austin 9,430
  3. San Antonio 7,163
  4. New York 6,277
  5. Chicago 5,932
  6. Los Angeles 5,007
  7. Washington 4,405
  8. College Station-Bryan 4,172
  9. Beaumont 4,021
  10. Miami 3,406

Top destinations:

  1. Dallas-Fort Worth 14,980
  2. Austin 13,987
  3. San Antonio 8,779
  4. College Station-Bryan 7,031
  5. Beaumont 4,670
  6. Los Angeles 2,775
  7. Chicago 2,576
  8. Denver 2,532
  9. New Orleans 2,515
  10. Corpus Christi 2,468

Highest net gain:

  1. New York 3,813
  2. Chicago 3,356
  3. Washington 3,270
  4. Los Angeles 2,232
  5. Miami 1,976
  6. Dallas-Fort Worth 1,632
  7. St. Louis 1,447
  8. Orlando 1,375
  9. San Diego 1,307
  10. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 1,210

Highest net loss:

  1. Austin -4,557
  2. College Station-Bryan -2,859
  3. San Antonio -1,616
  4. Lubbock -859
  5. Beaumont -649
  6. Seattle -584
  7. San Jose -578
  8. Sherman-Denison -391
  9. San Angelo -390
  10. Denver -386

3. San Antonio (2,429,609)

Top sources:

  1. Houston 8,779
  2. Austin 8,076
  3. Dallas-Fort Worth 6,493
  4. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 3,349
  5. Corpus Christi 2,682
  6. Laredo 2,018
  7. Washington 1,881
  8. Los Angeles 1,820
  9. El Paso 1,807
  10. Killeen-Temple 1,528

Top destinations:

  1. Austin 9,959
  2. Dallas-Fort Worth 7,273
  3. Houston 7,163
  4. Corpus Christi 3,176
  5. College Station-Bryan 2,399
  6. Washington 1,948
  7. Lubbock 1,466
  8. Killeen-Temple 1,397
  9. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 943
  10. El Paso 932

Highest net gain:

  1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 2,406
  2. Houston 1,616
  3. Los Angeles 954
  4. Brownsville-Harlingen 881
  5. El Paso 875
  6. Phoenix 859
  7. San Diego 797
  8. Chicago 672
  9. Midland 610
  10. Tampa 566

Highest net loss:

  1. Austin -1,883
  2. College Station-Bryan -1,254
  3. Lubbock -891
  4. Dallas-Fort Worth -780
  5. Corpus Christi -494
  6. Chattanooga -471
  7. Nashville -395
  8. Cleveland -318
  9. Texarkana -302
  10. St. Louis -279

4. Austin (2,056,405)

Top sources:

  1. Houston 13,987
  2. Dallas-Fort Worth 11,449
  3. San Antonio 9,959
  4. Killeen-Temple 3,248
  5. New York 3,065
  6. Los Angeles 2,702
  7. Chicago 1,841
  8. College Station 1,707
  9. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 1,609
  10. Washington 1,547

Top destinations:

  1. Houston 9,430
  2. Dallas-Fort Worth 9,041
  3. San Antonio 8,076
  4. Killeen-Temple 3,101
  5. College Station-Bryan 2,045
  6. Corpus Christi 1,672
  7. New York 1,581
  8. Los Angeles 1,410
  9. Phoenix 1,197
  10. Chicago 1,195

Highest net gain:

  1. Houston 4,557
  2. Dallas-Fort Worth 2,408
  3. San Antonio 1,883
  4. New York 1,484
  5. Los Angeles 1,292
  6. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 900
  7. San Francisco 799
  8. El Paso 667
  9. Chicago 646
  10. Las Vegas 615

Highest net loss:

  1. College Station-Bryan -338
  2. Seattle -320
  3. Hartford -313
  4. Longview -302
  5. Nashville -288
  6. Raleigh -239
  7. Pensacola -239
  8. Atlanta -228
  9. Oklahoma City -227
  10. Beaumont -221

5. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission (849,843)

Top sources:

  1. Brownsville-Harlingen 2,096
  2. Houston 1,749
  3. Dallas-Fort Worth 929
  4. San Antonio 943
  5. Austin 709
  6. Corpus Christi 329
  7. Chicago 322
  8. Yakima 297
  9. Laredo 280
  10. San Jose 230

Top destinations:

  1. San Antonio 3,349
  2. Houston 2,959
  3. Austin 1,609
  4. Corpus Christi 1,514
  5. Brownsville-Harlingen 1,199
  6. Dallas-Fort Worth 1,046
  7. Beaumont 530
  8. Laredo 324
  9. Phoenix 315
  10. College Station-Bryan 252

Highest net gain:

  1. Brownsville-Harlingen 897
  2. Yakima 264
  3. Lake Charles 198
  4. Flint 168
  5. San Jose 167
  6. San Diego 154
  7. Salt Lake City 149
  8. Mount Vernon, WA 132
  9. Lansing 128
  10. Chicago 120

Highest net loss:

  1. San Antonio -2,406
  2. Houston -1,210
  3. Corpus Christi -1,185
  4. Austin -900
  5. Beaumont -428
  6. Phoenix -264
  7. College Station-Bryan -191
  8. Detroit -171
  9. New Orleans -160
  10. Gadsden, AL -148

6. El Paso (841,971)

Top sources:

  1. Las Cruces 2,278
  2. Dallas-Fort Worth 1,403
  3. Phoenix 952
  4. San Antonio 932
  5. Odessa 929
  6. Houston 912
  7. Lawton 747
  8. Riverside 642
  9. Chicago 607
  10. Fayetteville, NC 622

Top destinations:

  1. Dallas-Fort Worth 2,565
  2. Las Cruces 2,551
  3. San Antonio 1,807
  4. Houston 1,627
  5. Odessa 1,021
  6. Phoenix 1,004
  7. Albuquerque 981
  8. Austin 976
  9. Washington 840
  10. Los Angeles 837

Highest net gain:

  1. Lawton 547
  2. Watertown, NY 386
  3. St. Louis 363
  4. Riverside 339
  5. Fayetteville, NC 269
  6. Orlando 254
  7. Manhattan, KS 249
  8. Chicago 232
  9. San Diego 229
  10. San Juan, PR 216

Highest net loss:

  1. Dallas-Fort Worth -1,162
  2. San Antonio -875
  3. Albuquerque -762
  4. Houston -725
  5. Austin -667
  6. Corpus Christi -484
  7. Seattle -463
  8. Washington -388
  9. Lafayette, LA -381
  10. Columbus -378

7. Corpus Christi (454,726)

Top sources:

  1. San Antonio 3,176
  2. Houston 2,468
  3. Austin 1,672
  4. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 1,514
  5. Dallas-Fort Worth 1,043
  6. Brownsville-Harlingen 658
  7. Pensacola 532
  8. El Paso 516
  9. College Station-Bryan 501
  10. Laredo 465

Top destinations:

  1. Houston 2,698
  2. San Antonio 2,682
  3. Austin 1,456
  4. Dallas-Fort Worth 1,087
  5. Killeen-Temple 566
  6. College Station-Bryan 371
  7. Virginia Beach 365
  8. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 329
  9. Amarillo 260
  10. Oklahoma City 245

Highest net gain:

  1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 1,185
  2. Brownsville-Harlingen 552
  3. San Antonio 494
  4. El Paso 484
  5. Pensacola 337
  6. Laredo 311
  7. Los Angeles 256
  8. Beaumont 240
  9. Melbourne, FL 219
  10. Austin 216

Highest net loss:

  1. Killeen-Temple -438
  2. Houston -230
  3. Port St. Lucie, FL -229
  4. Chico, CA -206
  5. Scranton -176

8. Killeen-Temple (435,857)

Top sources:

  1. Austin 3,101
  2. Dallas-Fort Worth 1,793
  3. Houston 1,603
  4. San Antonio 1,397
  5. Waco 1,205
  6. Seattle 1,201
  7. Fayetteville, NC 819
  8. New York 746
  9. El Paso 745
  10. Columbus, GA 632

Top destinations:

  1. Austin 3,248
  2. Dallas-Fort Worth 3,038
  3. Houston 2,267
  4. San Antonio 1,528
  5. Waco 1,136
  6. Honolulu 986
  7. Colorado Springs 937
  8. Washington 785
  9. Atlanta 602
  10. Clarksville, TN 545

Highest net gain:

  1. Chicago 472
  2. Corpus Christi 438
  3. New York 418
  4. Fayetteville, NC 372
  5. Kansas City 355
  6. Seattle 345
  7. Los Angeles 339
  8. Macon-Bibb County, GA 271
  9. Columbus, GA 268
  10. El Paso 266

Highest net loss:

  1. Dallas-Fort Worth -1,245
  2. Houston -664
  3. Honolulu -473
  4. Atlanta -433
  5. Colorado Springs -345
  6. Denver -247
  7. Fort Knox, TN -246
  8. Washington -228
  9. Tampa -196
  10. Salem, OR -185

9. Brownsville-Harlingen (422,135)

Top sources:

  1. Houston 1,213
  2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 1,199
  3. San Antonio 545
  4. Austin 442
  5. College Station-Bryan 313
  6. San Diego 277
  7. Dallas-Fort Worth 273

Top destinations:

  1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 2,096
  2. Houston 1,483
  3. San Antonio 1,426
  4. Austin 1,032
  5. Dallas-Fort Worth 959
  6. Corpus Christi 658
  7. Miami 302
  8. Laredo 269
  9. Fort Myers. FL 259
  10. El Paso 173

Highest net gain:

  1. San Diego 178
  2. College Station-Bryan 159
  3. Abilene 117
  4. Amarillo 117
  5. Tampa 116

Highest net loss:

  1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission -897
  2. San Antonio -881
  3. Dallas-Fort Worth -686
  4. Austin -590
  5. Corpus Christi -552
  6. Houston -270
  7. Miami -268
  8. Fort Myers, FL -247
  9. Laredo -155
  10. Virginia Beach -110

10. Beaumont-Port Arthur (409,968)

Top sources:

  1. Houston 4,670
  2. Austin 835
  3. Dallas-Fort Worth 800
  4. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 530
  5. San Antonio 502
  6. New Orleans 362
  7. Longview 346
  8. Lake Charles 344
  9. Asheville, NC 299
  10. Waterloo, IA 257

Top destinations:

  1. Houston 4,021
  2. Dallas-Fort Worth 1,287
  3. Austin 614
  4. Lubbock 523
  5. San Antonio 449
  6. Corpus Christi 429
  7. Lake Charles 323
  8. College Station-Bryan 278
  9. Victoria 235
  10. Miami 234

Highest net gain:

  1. Houston 649
  2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 428
  3. Asheville, NC 299
  4. New Orleans 284
  5. Waterloo, IA 241
  6. Austin 221
  7. Anchorage 176
  8. Longview 172
  9. Fairbanks, AK 160
  10. Gulfport-Biloxi 159

Highest net loss:

  1. Lubbock -490
  2. Dallas-Fort Worth -487
  3. Corpus Christi -240
  4. Victoria -235
  5. Miami -234
  6. College Station-Bryan -219
  7. Birmingham -180
  8. Texarkana -146
  9. Lafayette, LA -134
  10. El Paso -104
