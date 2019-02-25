Coming and going: Where new Texans are coming from

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — The Texas population continues to grow, but where in the world are all of these people coming from?

The story varies by metro area. For most parts of the state, a large amount of the migration is happening with other Texas cities.

Dallas-Fort Worth is seeing large gains from other big cities across the country, like Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. Regionally, it is drawing a lot of people from the Killeen-Temple area and Shreveport, La. The metroplex is losing people primarily to other Texas metro areas large and small, ranging from big cities like Austin to small cities like Longview.

Houston’s gains are also from other large cities across the country, though it draws from a larger list of big metro areas. On top of the big three cities, Houston also sees a lot of moving trucks from places like Washington, Miami and Orlando. Houston primarily lost people to other Texas metro areas.

For San Antonio, its big gains were from other Texas metro areas — namely Houston and the Rio Grande Valley — along with some additions from places like Los Angeles and Phoenix. San Antonio saw its biggest net losses to big Texas college towns.

Austin keeps growing and that growth is fueled by a mix of Texans from other big Texas metro areas and people from other big cities like New York and Los Angeles.

In border metro areas like McAllen and Brownsville, there is a large amount of net out-migration from those locations to other parts of the state. The population is likely being replenished by migration from outside the U.S.

The data is based off U.S. Census Bureau migration estimates from 2012 to 2016 on migration flows between U.S. metro areas.

1. Dallas-Fort Worth (7,233,323)

Dallas-Fort Worth is the most-populated metropolitan area in the entire state of Texas. Most people who move to the region are from other parts of the state, though there is a large percentage that come from other large metro areas like Los Angeles and New York.

Below are the estimated number of people who moved to or left the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and where they came from or left to.

Top sources:

Houston 14,980 Austin 9,041 Los Angeles 8,330 San Antonio 7,273 New York 6,214 Chicago 5,079 Atlanta 4,224 Lubbock 3,211 Washington 3,182 Killeen-Temple 3,038

Top destinations:

Houston 16,612 Austin 11,449 San Antonio 6,493 College Station-Bryan 4,799 Lubbock 4,658 Oklahoma City 4,130 Los Angeles 3,595 Abilene 3,355 Atlanta 3,251 Tyler 2,969

While the numbers above show the volume of people moving, the figures below show where the metro area is gaining more people from than losing them to.

Highest net gain:

Los Angeles 4,735 New York 3,281 Chicago 2,616 San Juan, PR 1,579 Shreveport 1,475 Killeen-Temple 1,245 San Diego 1,170 El Paso 1,162 Kansas City 1,049 San Francisco 1,039

Highest net loss:

Austin -2,408 College Station-Bryan -2,276 Abilene -1,804 Houston -1,632 Lubbock -1,447 Longview -1,414 Seattle -1,223 Denver -975 Portland -864 Tyler -592

2. Houston (6,772,470)

Top sources:

Dallas-Fort Worth 16,612 Austin 9,430 San Antonio 7,163 New York 6,277 Chicago 5,932 Los Angeles 5,007 Washington 4,405 College Station-Bryan 4,172 Beaumont 4,021 Miami 3,406

Top destinations:

Dallas-Fort Worth 14,980 Austin 13,987 San Antonio 8,779 College Station-Bryan 7,031 Beaumont 4,670 Los Angeles 2,775 Chicago 2,576 Denver 2,532 New Orleans 2,515 Corpus Christi 2,468

Highest net gain:

New York 3,813 Chicago 3,356 Washington 3,270 Los Angeles 2,232 Miami 1,976 Dallas-Fort Worth 1,632 St. Louis 1,447 Orlando 1,375 San Diego 1,307 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 1,210

Highest net loss:

Austin -4,557 College Station-Bryan -2,859 San Antonio -1,616 Lubbock -859 Beaumont -649 Seattle -584 San Jose -578 Sherman-Denison -391 San Angelo -390 Denver -386

3. San Antonio (2,429,609)

Top sources:

Houston 8,779 Austin 8,076 Dallas-Fort Worth 6,493 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 3,349 Corpus Christi 2,682 Laredo 2,018 Washington 1,881 Los Angeles 1,820 El Paso 1,807 Killeen-Temple 1,528

Top destinations:

Austin 9,959 Dallas-Fort Worth 7,273 Houston 7,163 Corpus Christi 3,176 College Station-Bryan 2,399 Washington 1,948 Lubbock 1,466 Killeen-Temple 1,397 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 943 El Paso 932

Highest net gain:

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 2,406 Houston 1,616 Los Angeles 954 Brownsville-Harlingen 881 El Paso 875 Phoenix 859 San Diego 797 Chicago 672 Midland 610 Tampa 566

Highest net loss:

Austin -1,883 College Station-Bryan -1,254 Lubbock -891 Dallas-Fort Worth -780 Corpus Christi -494 Chattanooga -471 Nashville -395 Cleveland -318 Texarkana -302 St. Louis -279

4. Austin (2,056,405)

Top sources:

Houston 13,987 Dallas-Fort Worth 11,449 San Antonio 9,959 Killeen-Temple 3,248 New York 3,065 Los Angeles 2,702 Chicago 1,841 College Station 1,707 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 1,609 Washington 1,547

Top destinations:

Houston 9,430 Dallas-Fort Worth 9,041 San Antonio 8,076 Killeen-Temple 3,101 College Station-Bryan 2,045 Corpus Christi 1,672 New York 1,581 Los Angeles 1,410 Phoenix 1,197 Chicago 1,195

Highest net gain:

Houston 4,557 Dallas-Fort Worth 2,408 San Antonio 1,883 New York 1,484 Los Angeles 1,292 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 900 San Francisco 799 El Paso 667 Chicago 646 Las Vegas 615

Highest net loss:

College Station-Bryan -338 Seattle -320 Hartford -313 Longview -302 Nashville -288 Raleigh -239 Pensacola -239 Atlanta -228 Oklahoma City -227 Beaumont -221

5. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission (849,843)

Top sources:

Brownsville-Harlingen 2,096 Houston 1,749 Dallas-Fort Worth 929 San Antonio 943 Austin 709 Corpus Christi 329 Chicago 322 Yakima 297 Laredo 280 San Jose 230

Top destinations:

San Antonio 3,349 Houston 2,959 Austin 1,609 Corpus Christi 1,514 Brownsville-Harlingen 1,199 Dallas-Fort Worth 1,046 Beaumont 530 Laredo 324 Phoenix 315 College Station-Bryan 252

Highest net gain:

Brownsville-Harlingen 897 Yakima 264 Lake Charles 198 Flint 168 San Jose 167 San Diego 154 Salt Lake City 149 Mount Vernon, WA 132 Lansing 128 Chicago 120

Highest net loss:

San Antonio -2,406 Houston -1,210 Corpus Christi -1,185 Austin -900 Beaumont -428 Phoenix -264 College Station-Bryan -191 Detroit -171 New Orleans -160 Gadsden, AL -148

6. El Paso (841,971)

Top sources:

Las Cruces 2,278 Dallas-Fort Worth 1,403 Phoenix 952 San Antonio 932 Odessa 929 Houston 912 Lawton 747 Riverside 642 Chicago 607 Fayetteville, NC 622

Top destinations:

Dallas-Fort Worth 2,565 Las Cruces 2,551 San Antonio 1,807 Houston 1,627 Odessa 1,021 Phoenix 1,004 Albuquerque 981 Austin 976 Washington 840 Los Angeles 837

Highest net gain:

Lawton 547 Watertown, NY 386 St. Louis 363 Riverside 339 Fayetteville, NC 269 Orlando 254 Manhattan, KS 249 Chicago 232 San Diego 229 San Juan, PR 216

Highest net loss:

Dallas-Fort Worth -1,162 San Antonio -875 Albuquerque -762 Houston -725 Austin -667 Corpus Christi -484 Seattle -463 Washington -388 Lafayette, LA -381 Columbus -378

7. Corpus Christi (454,726)

Top sources:

San Antonio 3,176 Houston 2,468 Austin 1,672 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 1,514 Dallas-Fort Worth 1,043 Brownsville-Harlingen 658 Pensacola 532 El Paso 516 College Station-Bryan 501 Laredo 465

Top destinations:

Houston 2,698 San Antonio 2,682 Austin 1,456 Dallas-Fort Worth 1,087 Killeen-Temple 566 College Station-Bryan 371 Virginia Beach 365 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 329 Amarillo 260 Oklahoma City 245

Highest net gain:

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 1,185 Brownsville-Harlingen 552 San Antonio 494 El Paso 484 Pensacola 337 Laredo 311 Los Angeles 256 Beaumont 240 Melbourne, FL 219 Austin 216

Highest net loss:

Killeen-Temple -438 Houston -230 Port St. Lucie, FL -229 Chico, CA -206 Scranton -176

8. Killeen-Temple (435,857)

Top sources:

Austin 3,101 Dallas-Fort Worth 1,793 Houston 1,603 San Antonio 1,397 Waco 1,205 Seattle 1,201 Fayetteville, NC 819 New York 746 El Paso 745 Columbus, GA 632

Top destinations:

Austin 3,248 Dallas-Fort Worth 3,038 Houston 2,267 San Antonio 1,528 Waco 1,136 Honolulu 986 Colorado Springs 937 Washington 785 Atlanta 602 Clarksville, TN 545

Highest net gain:

Chicago 472 Corpus Christi 438 New York 418 Fayetteville, NC 372 Kansas City 355 Seattle 345 Los Angeles 339 Macon-Bibb County, GA 271 Columbus, GA 268 El Paso 266

Highest net loss:

Dallas-Fort Worth -1,245 Houston -664 Honolulu -473 Atlanta -433 Colorado Springs -345 Denver -247 Fort Knox, TN -246 Washington -228 Tampa -196 Salem, OR -185

9. Brownsville-Harlingen (422,135)

Top sources:

Houston 1,213 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 1,199 San Antonio 545 Austin 442 College Station-Bryan 313 San Diego 277 Dallas-Fort Worth 273

Top destinations:

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 2,096 Houston 1,483 San Antonio 1,426 Austin 1,032 Dallas-Fort Worth 959 Corpus Christi 658 Miami 302 Laredo 269 Fort Myers. FL 259 El Paso 173

Highest net gain:

San Diego 178 College Station-Bryan 159 Abilene 117 Amarillo 117 Tampa 116

Highest net loss:

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission -897 San Antonio -881 Dallas-Fort Worth -686 Austin -590 Corpus Christi -552 Houston -270 Miami -268 Fort Myers, FL -247 Laredo -155 Virginia Beach -110

10. Beaumont-Port Arthur (409,968)

Top sources:

Houston 4,670 Austin 835 Dallas-Fort Worth 800 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 530 San Antonio 502 New Orleans 362 Longview 346 Lake Charles 344 Asheville, NC 299 Waterloo, IA 257

Top destinations:

Houston 4,021 Dallas-Fort Worth 1,287 Austin 614 Lubbock 523 San Antonio 449 Corpus Christi 429 Lake Charles 323 College Station-Bryan 278 Victoria 235 Miami 234

Highest net gain:

Houston 649 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 428 Asheville, NC 299 New Orleans 284 Waterloo, IA 241 Austin 221 Anchorage 176 Longview 172 Fairbanks, AK 160 Gulfport-Biloxi 159

Highest net loss: