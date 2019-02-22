Commanders head to San Diego in Week 1 rematch

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 17: Kenneth Farrow II #20 of the San Antonio Commanders runs with the ball during the first half against the Orlando Apollos in an Alliance of American Football game at the Alamodome on February 17, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/AAF/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Commanders hit the road for the first time in franchise history to take on the San Diego Fleet on the West Coast Sunday.

The Commanders defeated the Fleet in a low scoring matchup.

Both teams head into Week 3 with 1-1 records after San Antonio blew its second half lead to the Orlando Apollos to lose 37-29 and San Diego beat the still winless Atlanta Legends 24-12.

“It’s a little different playing a team twice in two weeks, but it’s important to look at what we did wrong in the first game and turn it around and change it,” San Diego Fleet defensive tackle Gelen Robinson told a league reporter. “It’s a great opportunity to come out and do what we should have done the first game and play a little bit better. It’s definitely a game that we have to have.”

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Sunday. The game can be heard on ESPN San Antonio and seen on the NFL Network.