Commanders notch first win in inaugural Alliance game

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Commanders started their existence off with a 15-6 win over the San Diego Fleet Saturday night.
With Mike Martz on the San Diego sidelines — the mastermind behind the Greatest Show on Turf — it was expected to be an offensive battle.
But instead, it was a defensive struggle through most of the game with only one touchdown scored on either side.
The Commanders got the scoring started with a second quarter field goal.
The two teams would exchange a pair of field goals by halftime to go into the break with a 6-6 tie.
San Antonio would end the third quarter on a long 46 yard pass by quarterback Logan Woodside to Alonzo Moore to the 3-yard line.
Woodside launches it to Moore! The @aafcommanders are in business. #SDvsSA pic.twitter.com/IYIufVfxBQ
— The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 10, 2019
Running back Kenneth Farrow II would score to start the fourth quarter. A failed 2-point conversion would leave the score at 12-6.
There are no point after touchdown attempts in The Alliance.
San Antonio would add another field goal to finish off the 15-6 victory.
The Commanders next host the Orlando Apollos on Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. CT.