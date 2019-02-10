Commanders notch first win in inaugural Alliance game

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 09: Aaron Green #22 of the San Antonio Commanders carries a San Antonio Commanders flag as he runs onto the field prior to an Alliance of American Football game against the San Diego Fleet at the Alamodome on February 09, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/AAF/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Commanders started their existence off with a 15-6 win over the San Diego Fleet Saturday night.

With Mike Martz on the San Diego sidelines — the mastermind behind the Greatest Show on Turf — it was expected to be an offensive battle.

But instead, it was a defensive struggle through most of the game with only one touchdown scored on either side.

The Commanders got the scoring started with a second quarter field goal.

The two teams would exchange a pair of field goals by halftime to go into the break with a 6-6 tie.

San Antonio would end the third quarter on a long 46 yard pass by quarterback Logan Woodside to Alonzo Moore to the 3-yard line.

Running back Kenneth Farrow II would score to start the fourth quarter. A failed 2-point conversion would leave the score at 12-6.

There are no point after touchdown attempts in The Alliance.

San Antonio would add another field goal to finish off the 15-6 victory.

The Commanders next host the Orlando Apollos on Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. CT.