Commanding general of AETC rocks out with AF Band of the West
Lt. Gen. Brad Webb rehearses for AF Band of the West Holiday in Blue Concert, 2019, AF Band of the West Facebook Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – He’s the commander of Air Force Recruiting Services, two numbered Air Forces, Air University, more than 2,400 trainer, fighter and mobility aircraft, 23 wings, and 10 bases, but did you know that Lt. Gen. Brad Webb can play guitar?
A whole lot of people are about to find out that the commanding officer of the Air Education and Training Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph can “rock out” with the best of them. He’ll perform a Foo Fighters medley with the Air Force Band of the West at the Holiday in Blue concerts this weekend.
“I think the word got out to the Band of the West that I tinker around a little bit on guitar, so they invited me to play a song with them and I absolutely took them up on it,” Webb said in a Facebook Post.
He had a great time rehearsing with the band.
“The sound that you can hear, obviously with the full orchestra, is spectacular,” Webb said. “I’ve never done that before, so it was a real thrill.”
Major Dustin Doyle, Commander and Conductor of the Air Force Band of the West says it’s a rare opportunity for the musician to perform with a senior leader.
“We’re just thrilled that he’s going to share the stage and share this experience as we give back to the community,” said Doyle.
The Holiday in Blue Concerts are scheduled at 3 pm Saturday and Sunday at the Edgewood Theatre of Performing Arts, 402 Lance. Admission is free and you can visit the Air Force Band of the West Website for ticket information.
Webb took over the reigns of the Air Education and Training Command at Randolph this past summer. He’s a former head of the Air Force Special Operations Command and was the point man for the take down of Osama bin Laden. In the famous photo of the White House situation room during the raid in 2011 on bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan, you can see Webb seated next to then-President Obama.
He’s an experienced command pilot with more than 3,700 hours of flying, which includes 117 hours of flying combat in Iraq, Afghanistan and Bosnia.