Community gets a virtual look at new elementary school in Uvalde

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A virtual peak at a new elementary school in Uvalde.

The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation gave the community a chance to see the design of the new school via an animated drone fly-thru.

The design was a community effort, with a committee made up of area residents, business owners, school officials and law enforcement working together to develop the plan.

A prominent feature in the new school, will be a tree memorializing the victims of the Robb Elemetary School shooting in May of 2023. The tree will include two large branches representing the two teachers who will killed that day, along with 19 smaller branches. Each branch representing a student who died in the massacre.

The new campus is going to be built near Dalton Elementary and will serve students in grades 2 through 4 and will feature the latest and most up to date safety standards.

Ground breaking will take place this summer and the school is scheduled to open in two years.