Community sessions on San Antonio policing to start Monday
San Antonio police in riot gear at Alamo Plaza during George Floyd protest May 30, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth RUiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The first of three community sessions on policing in San Antonio is scheduled Monday evening. Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda chairs the City Council Public Safety Committee, which also includes council members Jada Andrews-Sullivan, Rebecca Viagran, Ana Sandoval and Clayton Perry.
“The killing of George Floyd on May 25 has ignited a national conversation regarding the relationship between law enforcement, communities of color and other under-served segments of the community. The public demonstrations that are taking place in cities across the country are an expression of anger and frustration, but they are also a demand for meaningful action to address concerns over systemic unfairness and mistrust toward government and law enforcement in particular. We as a council must hear what San Antonians have to say. In that spirit, we are holding these listening sessions,” said District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, Chairwoman of the Public Safety Committee. “I look forward to hearing from the people we represent.”
The first of three community listening sessions will be a virtual meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 Monday evening. The second session from 3 pm to 5:30 pm Thursday, June 18, will be an in-person meeting in the City Council Chambers, and the third event will be a virtual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm Saturday, June 20.
“Civic engagement is crucial to our democracy, and community voices are particularly important as we develop policies related to public safety procedures,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “These listening sessions will provide important guidance regarding the public’s priorities and expectations.”
The meetings will be livestreamed on TVSA AT&T channel 99, Grande channel 20, Spectrum channel 21, digital antenna 16.1, www.sanantonio.gov/TVSA<http://www.sanantonio.gov/TVSA> or on the City’s Facebook page. You can also listen live by calling (210) 207-5555 and entering the password 1111. You can provide comments through a form<https://sanantonio.jotform.com/COSA/PublicSafety> on the City’s website, by visiting www.SASpeakUp.com<http://www.SASpeakUp.com>, by texting SAPolice to 55000 or by submitting a voicemail to 210- 207-6991. If you would like to speak during the meeting via live call back, include your name and telephone number in your voicemail. Residents who would like to participate in the in-person meeting can sign up for public comment at this link<https://www.sanantonio.gov/Clerk/PublicComment> in advance of each meeting.
“Across the country and right here in San Antonio, thousands of people have voiced their concerns and asked for change. The City is committed to addressing systemic racism and advancing equity and I welcome our residents to join us and share their ideas for change,” said City Manager Erik Walsh.