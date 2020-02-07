      Weather Alert

Company tied to deadly Houston blast files for bankruptcy

Associated Press
Feb 7, 2020 @ 4:25am
Photo: KTRK

HOUSTON (AP) – A company has filed for bankruptcy in the wake of a massive explosion at one of its warehouses in Houston that killed two workers, injured 20 others and damaged hundreds of buildings.

Watson Grinding and Manufacturing said Thursday that it filed for bankruptcy because of what it expects to be “a long-term interruption of business operations” due to the Jan. 24 blast.

The company says it laid off about 80 workers this week.

An attorney for homeowners and others suing the company says he’ll ask the bankruptcy court to release Watson’s insurance proceeds so those funds will be available to fund repairs.

