Competitor sues Buc-ee’s in Alabama gas price dispute
By Associated Press
|
Feb 6, 2019 @ 10:50 AM
KTSA/Dennis Foley

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A competitor is suing a newcomer in a gas price dispute in Alabama.
News outlets report that Oasis Travel Center LLC has sued Buc-ee’s in federal court in Mobile, saying the company is illegally selling gasoline for less than state law allows.
Texas-based Buc-ee’s opened its first store along Interstate 10 in Baldwin County on Jan. 21.
The lawsuit claims that Buc-ee’s opening day price of about $1.80 per gallon violated the Alabama Motor Fuel Marketing Act, which says companies cannot sell gas for less than it costs to buy and transport to a retail outlet.
The lawsuit says Alabama’s current lowest price is $2 per gallon.
Buc-ee’s attorney Jeff Nadalo says the company promises to deliver high-quality fuel priced competitively and always strives to the customers’ choice.

