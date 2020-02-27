      Weather Alert

Complicit: The Amazon Fires

CBS News
Feb 27, 2020 @ 12:46pm

As fires ravaged Brazil’s Amazon rainforest in the summer of 2019, concerned citizens, politicians and celebrities worldwide sounded alarms and urged Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to take immediate action. But Bolsonaro fired back, claiming his critics were spreading fake news to undermine Brazil’s economic progress.

In this CBSN Originals documentary, Adam Yamaguchi heads into the Brazilian Amazon to see what’s driving the deforestation — and finds surprising connections leading back to the U.S.

CBSN Originals is our premium documentary series that is sure to challenge your views on this and a variety of other issues. See our full series library at http://cbsnews.com/cbsnoriginals.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming