Comptroller expected to release sales tax figures showing “unprecedented” drop in revenues
Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar speaks during a news conference where he released his biennial revenue estimate that will be used to set Texas budget for the upcoming legislative session , Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said on a Thursday call with the Texas GOP that his office will release on Friday state sales tax revenues for the past month. Hegar said his office would have normally held off on releasing the total until next week, but, as he noted on the call, “they are unprecedented numbers — how quick they have gone down.”
The numbers are expected the same day that businesses begin reopening under Gov. Greg Abbott‘s plan to slowly revive the state’s economy, which has taken a beating from efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Still, some experts say that businesses may have a hard time making a profit under officials’ new guidelines — and that many Texans still don’t feel safe enough to venture out for unnecessary trips. Texas recorded 50 deaths from the new coronavirus Thursday, the highest one-day total since the pandemic began. The state also reported 1,033 new cases Thursday — the third-highest increase since the state began reporting coronavirus case counts.
