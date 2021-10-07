      Weather Alert

Concerned parents are NOT “domestic terrorists”

Lars Larson
Oct 7, 2021 @ 4:28pm

Biden won’t call Antifa and BLM who have rioted and looted for the last year and half a ‘terrorist organization’ but his Attorney General goes after parents. Should parents who show up at school board meetings to oppose CRT be labeled “domestic terrorists”?  For more information, Lars speaks with Bob Woodson, a civil rights veteran, urban community development leader, author, and founder and president of the Woodson Center.

 

 

 

