Condemned man asks God to forgive his executioners

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death-row inmate Joseph Garcia, who is set to die by lethal injection Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, for the December 2000 shooting death of 29-year-old Aubrey Hawkins _ a police officer with the Dallas suburb of Irving _ during a robbery. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A member of the infamous “Texas 7” gang of escaped has been executed in Huntsville. Before the lethal drugs started flowing through his veins, 47-year-old Joseph Garcia asked God to “forgive them for they know not what they do.”

Garcia was put to death Tuesday night for the fatal shooting of a Irving Police Officer Aubrey Hawkins during a Christmas Even robbery in 2000.

He was part of a group of seven inmates who broke out of the Connally Unit in South Texas and committed numerous robberies , including the one during which they killed Hawkins.

They were eventually captured in January 2001. Garcia is the fourth Texas Seven member to be executed. One of the Texas Seven killed himself as police were closing in.