Congolese woman dies after entering US border custody

Associated Press
Dec 27, 2019 @ 4:09am
HOUSTON (AP) – A 41-year-old Congolese woman died Wednesday in U.S. government custody shortly after she entered a border station in South Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday.

CBP says the 41-year-old woman, who the agency did not identify, had arrived at an official port of entry in Laredo, Texas, early Tuesday afternoon.

CBP says the woman came with paperwork that documented a “previous medical condition,” but it didn’t disclose what the condition was.

At least 11 people died this year in CBP’s custody, according to statements posted on the agency’s website.

