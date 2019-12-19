Congressional candidate wishes “most malignant cancer imaginable” on former President Obama
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A far-left candidate for Congress isn’t backing down from tweets in which the stated that fprmer President Barack Obama deserves worse than cancer.
Justin Lecea told reporters Monday that he stands by his comments about the former president .
Lecea tweeted a message over the weekend wishing “the most malignant cancer imaginable” on Obama. He’s a candidate for the 20th Congressional District in Texas, which is currently held by Democrat Joaquin Castro.
In Sunday’s tweet, which has been deleted, Lecea quoted a post from Obama encouraging people to sign up for health insurance.
“I just want you to think about all the people who have and will die because Obamacare is pointless and your entire presidency was a waste,” Lecea wrote. “If God was just you would get the most malignant cancer imaginable,” he added.
Lecea told Newsweek that the shocking nature of the tweet was intentional. “When I tweeted it out, I meant to say something offensive, because that’s the only way that people pay attention to things,” he told Newsweek.