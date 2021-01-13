Congressman Castro calls President Trump ‘most dangerous man to ever occupy the Oval Office’
Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, questions top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, and career Foreign Service officer George Kent, at the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Speaking on the House floor before the Representatives votes to impeach President Trump Wednesday, Joaquin Castro of San Antonio called him the “most dangerous man to ever occupy the Oval Office.”
Castro reminded his colleagues that a week ago, armed protesters were breaking windows as they stormed the Capitol and tried to force their way into the House.
“What do you think they would have done if they had gotten in? What do you think they would have done to you and who do you think sent them here? The most dangerous man to ever occupy the Oval Office,” said Castro, answering his own question.
The article of impeachment accuses President Trump of “high crimes and misdemeanors” for “incitement of insurrection.” Five people died as a result of the riots at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
“If inciting a deadly insurrection is not enough to get a President impeached, then what is?” asked Castro. “The Constitution requires us to impeach and remove Donald John Trump.”
Now that the House has voted to impeach the President, the Senate will conduct a trial before voting on whether to convict him. Trump is the first President to be impeached twice.
Ten House Republicans votes to impeach.