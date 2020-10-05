Congressman Chip Roy calls on fellow Republican Texas AG to resign
Congressman Chip Roy/Photo-Chip Roy Facebook Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) Congressman Chip Roy is calling on fellow Republican Ken Paxton to resign as Texas Attorney General. The freshman U.S. Representative from Hays County issued the statement online after at least 7 of Paxton’s top aides accused him of abuse of office, bribery and other crimes.
“For the good of the people of Texas and the extraordinary public servants who serve at the Office of the Attorney General, Attorney General Ken Paxton must resign,” said Roy.
In a letter dated oct. 1, the 7 current and former aides to Paxton called for a federal investigation of the attorney general. The accusers include Jeff Mateer who resigned as Paxton’s first assistant attorney general last week.
Roy, who’s being challenged by former state Sen. Wendy Davis in the November election, says the allegations against Paxton “are more than troubling on their merits. But, any grace for him to resolve differences and demonstrate if the allegations are false was eliminated by his choice instead to attack the very people entrusted, by him, to lead the office – some of whom I know well and whose character are beyond reproach.”
Roy went on to say that “the people of Texas deserve a fully functioning AG’s office.”