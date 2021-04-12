      Weather Alert

Congressman Crenshaw recovering after emergency eye surgery

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 12, 2021 @ 4:38am
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 12, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, left, listens as Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought testifies before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a hearing on the fiscal year 2020 budget. Crenshaw has a book out in April 2020. The former Navy SEAL's book is called “Fortitude,” and will combine personal memories and “no-nonsense” advice as Crenshaw addresses today’s growing political and cultural divisions. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

HOUSTON (AP) – Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw says he has undergone surgery on his eye and will be virtually sightless for a month. Crenshaw is a Navy veteran who lost his right eye and suffered damage to his left eye in 2012 when a homemade bomb exploded when he was deployed to Afghanistan. Crenshaw said in a news release Saturday that an ophthalmologist on Thursday discovered the retina to his left eye was detaching. Crenshaw says he underwent successful surgery on Friday, but is “effectively blind for about a month” while he heals. Crenshaw is serving his second term in the U.S. House.

