Congressman Cuellar says Customs and Border Protection must pause wall construction by Tuesday
Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- Congressman Henry Cuellar has announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been ordered to pause border wall construction on their self-executed projects by Wednesday.
As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, Cuellar was notified Monday that in accordance with President Biden’s executive order, all CBP contractors have now been formally notified by CBP Procurement to pause construction activities on CBP border wall projects.
“While CBP cannot speak on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, it is expected that DOD and USACE are undertaking parallel action on CBP-funded border wall projects that they are overseeing,” said the Congressman. “This is a promising step in our work to halt construction of the ineffective and wasteful border wall and undo the damage that borderlands have experienced these past four years.”
Cuellar, whose district stretches from San Antonio to Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley, told KTSA News that he’s not for open borders and he’ll continue to work on other ways to secure it.
“We want to use technology, equipment and personnel,” said Cuellar. “The wall is a 14th century solution.”