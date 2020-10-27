Conservation Society of San Antonio cancels Fall Festival
Bongo K Bobs/Photo-The Conservation Society of San Antonio-Night in Old San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – You’ll have to wait for Maria’s tortillas, chicken on a stick and Bongo K Bobs a while longer. The Conservation Society of San Antonio has canceled the Fall Festival that had been scheduled Nov. 6 at La Villita.
“We have taken extraordinary safety precautions in proposing and planning this event,” said Patti Zaiontz, “and part of safe planning is being able to reevaluate whether or not to hold the event.”
The Conservation Society and the City have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 warning and progress indicators. The positivity rate, the percentage of positive test results, has gone from below five percent, which was the goal, to 6.9 percent as of Monday evening. The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients also is creeping up.
“Despite the strict safety measures the City and Conservation Society adopted to ensure a healthy event, the continued presence of COVID-19 in our community makes cancelling this event the right call,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “I want to thank the Conservation Society for putting together an extensive safety plan ahead of this event, and I am glad they have agreed to cancel it in light of our current COVID-19 progress and warning indicators.”
Unlike Night in Old San Antonio, which attracts as many as 20,000 people at La Villita, the Society was planning to limit the number of guests at the Fall Festival to 1,000 people at the event spread out over nearly 4 acres.
Those who have purchased tickets for the event have three options:
- They can receive a refund of the $125 ticket price,
- They can convert their ticket into a tax-deductible $125 donation, or
- They can apply the funds to a future Society event.
“The careful planning that went into the Fall Heritage Festival has taught us a lot about how to improve our events and festivals and make them even better.” said Zaiontz. “We are looking forward to future events that will benefit from our 2020 planning.”