Conservation Society of San Antonio unveils 2020 NIOSA medal
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Conservation Society of San Antonio has cracked open the confetti egg with the 2020 Night in Old San Antonio Fiesta medal.
”We wanted to feature the new NIOSA logo with the cascaron bursting open with confetti,” said Terry Schoenert. “The medal also features dangling, colorful folk art birds of paradise.”
The medals cost $12 at the NIOSA website, the NIOSA office at 227 S.Presa, and at NIOSA souvenir booths during the four day event April 21 – 24. It’s touted as a “Celebration for Preservation” because proceeds benefit the Conservation Society’s historic preservation projects.
The 4-day event features more than 200 food and drink booths with entertainment in 15 cultural areas celebrating San Antonio’s heritage.
“It’s the biggest block party in San Antonio with about 20,000 friends, said Schoenert.
Food booths feature everything from chicken on a stick and bratwurst, to tacos and escargot.
“Escargot is very popular in the French area. We couldn’t get snails from our supplier last year, but we’ll have them this year,” said Schoenert.