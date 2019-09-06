Conservatives need to push back against racists amidst vile liberal lies targeting the party.
Lars brings on Tim Carney, the commentary editor at the Washington Examiner and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, to discuss how conservatives need to make it clear that there is no room for racism in conservatism. Liberal commentators love to create lies and to label right-wing politics as racists in order to decrease voter support. Furthermore, false narratives are constructed to destroy the conservative image when the party disagrees with policies in any way connected to minorities. Listen below for more.
The post Conservatives need to push back against racists amidst vile liberal lies targeting the party. appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.