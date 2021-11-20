Construction begins on third phase of Loop 1604 North Expansion Project

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation is starting construction this month on the next phase of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.
This will be the third segment to kick-off construction out of five phases planned for the expansion project.
“We’re excited to begin the planned improvements for Segment 3 of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project,” said San Antonio District Engineer Gina Gallegos, P.E. “These improvements are designed to add capacity and increase mobility on an already congested corridor. Once complete, drivers along Loop 1604 could see future travel times reduced by as much as 76%.”
The third segment of the expansion will expand the roadway from four to 10 lanes, add a High Occupancy Vehicle Lane in each direction in addition to upgrading the Blanco Road intersection, improving auxiliary lanes and ramps, and will build new accommodations for bicyclists and pedestrians.
The goal of the expansion project overall is to improve the 23 miles of Loop 1604 from Bandera Road to I-35 in order to address current and future traffic volumes on Loop 1604. Construction on the third segment of the project is expected to be completed by 2025.
“The start of construction on this segment of the Loop 1604 North Expansion is another step in the right direction as we continue to make progress on our Texas Clear Lanes initiative by addressing congestion along one of the most overcrowded corridors in Texas,” said Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr.
