Construction begins to widen I-10 East between I-410 and Loop 1604

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Work to widen Interstate 10 from San Antonio to the east gets started this week.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the $109 million project will widen the interstate from four lanes to six lanes between Interstate 410 and Loop 1604 near Kirby, Converse and Schertz.

This is in addition to the overpass work being done on the interstate at Foster Road, Woodlake Parkway and FM 1516. That project is also converting the two-way frontage roads into one-way lanes.

The initial portion of this project will focus on building new temporary pavement on the shoulder of Interstate 10 in both directions from just west of Loop 410 to Foster Road.

The work will require temporary traffic closures to accommodate the construction. There will also be temporary traffic shifts as crews get the work done.

On the eastbound lanes from west of Interstate 410 to east of Ackerman Road, the right lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday. The entrance ramp from Interstate 410 to eastbound Interstate 10 will also be closed during those hours. Drivers will need to continue on the frontage road through the Ackerman Road intersection if they wish to get onto Interstate 10 from Interstate 410.

On the westbound lanes in the same area, the right lane will also be closed for the same time period. The entrance ramp just west of Ackerman Road will be closed. Drivers looking to get onto the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 from Ackerman Road will need to use the frontage road through the Interstate 410 interchange.

Throughout the project, TxDOT says daytime work is anticipated Mondays through Saturdays while nighttime work will be done from Sunday evenings to Friday mornings.

TxDOT says this project should take about three and a half years to finish. It is part of a grander scheme to widen Interstate 10 to six lanes between San Antonio and Houston.

There are future plans to upgrade the Interstate 10/Interstate 410 interchange with flyovers, as seen below: