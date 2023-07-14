KTSA KTSA Logo

Construction closures on Loop 1604 through weekend on North Side

By Christian Blood
July 14, 2023 3:36PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Construction work will be happening on portions of Loop 1604 (Charles Anderson Loop) through Monday, and that means closures can be expected over the weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation will close the westbound lanes of Loop 1604 from the Blanco Road exit ramp to the Blanco Road entrance ramp.

On the eastbound side, lanes will be closed from the Bitters Road exit ramp to the Blanco Road entrance ramp.

TxDOT says the closures will be in place from 9 pm through 5 am Monday morning.

