Construction on bridge that crosses IH-10 near Schertz means overnight lane closures this week
September 19, 2023 9:51AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Construction on IH-10 in Schertz will mean drivers will have to deal with some overnight lane closures.
Crews will be working to repair the FM 1518 bridge which is near the Schertz city line.
The lane closures will be from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM. and will take place the following days:
Eastbound Main Lanes:
Tuesday, September 19
Thursday, September 21
Westbound Main Lanes:
Wednesday, September 20
Schertz Police advise drivers to expect delays during the morning commute on those days.
