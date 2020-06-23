Construction worker dies at Cibolo new home construction site
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — A 69-year-old man was found dead in the middle of a Cibolo roadway Tuesday afternoon.
Cibolo police say they — along with Schertz Emergency Medical Services and Cibolo Fire Department — were called to the 200 block of Asiago for a report of an unresponsive man in the roadway.
First responders tried saving his life, but were unsuccessful.
Police say the 69-year-old man was a construction worker at a new home and went out to use the bathroom. Co-workers became concerned when they noticed he had been gone for a while. They went looking for him and found him in the roadway.
Police say evidence suggests the man had a medical episode, causing his death.
The homebuilder, Chesmar Homes, was on the scene and police say they express their condolences to the family.