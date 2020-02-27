Contractor strikes natural gas line, causes leak near Steele High School
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A natural gas leak is forcing some students at Steele High School in Cibolo to be temporarily relocated on campus Thursday.
The City of Cibolo said a contractor moving utility poles struck a 2-inch natural gas line to cause the leak.
Students were relocated from portable buildings into the main campus while the repair is made.
The city said Centerpoint Energy is in the process the natural gas leak. No word on a restoration time or an impact to the greater area.