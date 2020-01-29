      Weather Alert

Control burn along part of San Antonio River Walk to start this morning

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 29, 2020 @ 4:26am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – If you see a lot of smoke coming from the Mission Reach section of the River Walk today, don’t worry, it’s a prescribed burn.

The San Antonio River Authority has contracted an environmental services company for the control burn along the river south of downtown between E. Theo Avenue and East Southcross Boulevard. Trails along that Mission Reach section of the San Antonio River Walk will be closed during the day.

The River Authority is working with the San Antonio Fire Department, Bexar County and National Park Service to make sure the prescribed burn is conducted safely.  It’s scheduled to begin at 9 this morning.

