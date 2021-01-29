      Weather Alert

Convenience store on San Antonio’s West Side robbed at gunpoint

Don Morgan
Jan 29, 2021 @ 8:51am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A clerk at a West Side convenience store wasn’t hurt during an armed robbery early Friday morning.

At around 4 A.M. a man walked into the Circle K on Demya Drive. He showed the clerk that he had a gun and demanded money.

The clerk handed over the cash and the man ran away. The clerk couldn’t give a good description of the crook because his face was covered.

Police searched the area, even brought in a helicopter to help locate the thief but they couldn’t find him.

The investigation continues.

