Convenience store on San Antonio’s West Side robbed at gunpoint
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A clerk at a West Side convenience store wasn’t hurt during an armed robbery early Friday morning.
At around 4 A.M. a man walked into the Circle K on Demya Drive. He showed the clerk that he had a gun and demanded money.
The clerk handed over the cash and the man ran away. The clerk couldn’t give a good description of the crook because his face was covered.
Police searched the area, even brought in a helicopter to help locate the thief but they couldn’t find him.
The investigation continues.