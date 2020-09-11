Converse Fire Department, Judson ISD mark 9/11
Converse firefighters mark 9/11 with memorial stair climb at Judson ISD D. W. Rutledge Stadium September 11, 2020/Photo-Judson ISD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Judson ISD Police Department, the Converse Police Department and Converse Fire Department teamed up to honor the fallen heroes of September 11, 2001. They had a brief remembrance ceremony Friday morning at Judson’s D. W. Rutledge Stadium before climbing several sets of stairs to equal the 110 flights of stairs at the World Trade Centers where 343 firefighters and 60 police officers died while attempting to save others.
The Converse firefighters and police officers climbed stairs for an hour and a half, stopping along the way to mark the time the towers collapsed, when the Pentagon was struck and when Flight 93 crashed.