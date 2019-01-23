Converse home break-in caught on video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A home invasion in Converse that took place in broad daylight was captured on a doorbell camera.

On January 15th, three males, one wearing a mask, the others covering their faces with bandannas, broke into a home near Trumpet Circle.

Turns out the homeowner was there and was held at gunpoint while his house was robbed.

About 10 minutes later, they three men left with electronics, money and a gun.

If you recognize any of the suspects, get in touch with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.