Converse man, 20, indicted on child pornography charges
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — A 20-year-old Converse man was charged on child pornography production charges in an indictment unsealed by a federal judge Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors say 20-year-old Tanner Real coerced at least 10 minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct with the intent of capturing it on visual media between March 2019 and April 2020. The indictment also alleged Real received child pornography.
Real has been charged with 10 counts of producing child pornography, 10 counts of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.
Each porn production count is punishable by 15 to 30 in prison; each receipt of child pornography count is punishable by five to 20 years in federal prison; and the possession of child pornography charge is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison.
Real remains in federal custody.