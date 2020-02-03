Converse man convicted in killing man in drug deal
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Converse man was convicted Monday of a 2016 drug deal murder inside a Converse home.
Bexar County prosecutors say 25-year-old Tyler Collins admitted he was inside a home and was armed with an assault rifle — the same that was used to shoot Thomas Mirone three times in the back.
Collins claimed he shot Mirone in self-defense.
A jury disagreed, finding Collins guilty of capital murder.
“There is no way you can go into someone’s house, uninvited, at 11:30 p.m. with a rifle and claim self-defense,” Assistant District Attorney Lorina Rummel said.
Since prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in the case, Collins will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.