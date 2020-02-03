      Weather Alert

Converse man convicted in killing man in drug deal

Dennis Foley
Feb 3, 2020 @ 5:21pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Converse man was convicted Monday of a 2016 drug deal murder inside a Converse home.

Bexar County prosecutors say 25-year-old Tyler Collins admitted he was inside a home and was armed with an assault rifle — the same that was used to shoot Thomas Mirone three times in the back.

Collins claimed he shot Mirone in self-defense.

A jury disagreed, finding Collins guilty of capital murder.

“There is no way you can go into someone’s house, uninvited, at 11:30 p.m. with a rifle and claim self-defense,” Assistant District Attorney Lorina Rummel said.

Since prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in the case, Collins will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

