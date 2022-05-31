Converse man makes Uvalde-related threat to shoot up schools, arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Converse man was arrested early Tuesday morning for making a terroristic threat in relation to the Uvalde school shooting.
Converse police said they were contacted Saturday about concerning comments made by a man at an area business the day prior. The man mentioned the Uvalde school shooting, stating that he was going to “shoot up” a middle school, then go to a high school and do the same.
The suspect then mentioned being prior military, stating that he had two “machine guns”.
The witness gave police a description of the man, who left the business before being helped by an employee.
Converse police said they got surveillance video Monday and were able to identify the suspect as 50-year-old Wayne Newman.
Police arrested Newman at his home on Estrid Trail near Crestway and FM 78 at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at his home. Detectives searched him home and did not find any firearms or any other evidence that would indicate a plan or a means to carry out the threats.
Newman was charged with a count of terroristic threatening.