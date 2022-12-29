Converse PD: Armored vehicle hijacked, armed robbers steal ‘substantial’ amount of money

Long lens, crime scene. Detectives and officer in background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Converse Police Department is investigating after another armored truck was targeted by robbers along FM 78.

Investigators say multiple armed robbers got into the truck while it was parked at an AutoZone location at 8:50 a.m. Thursday morning. Police say a security officer riding in the truck had gotten out to go inside the store while the driver stayed inside the vehicle.

After the robbers made it inside the truck, the driver was forced to go to another location where investigators think the suspects had a getaway car.

It is not known how much money was stolen, but one official says the amount was ‘substantial.’

No shots were fired, but the driver was reportedly assaulted with a gun and then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Thursday’s robbery is the latest in a string of similar events involving armored trucks along FM 78 over the last few months.

On December 15, the driver of an armored truck was attacked while parked at a bank, although no money was stolen. In that incident, shots were fired, but nobody was hit.

On August 25, two men got away with around $300,000 from another armored truck at the same bank location after they disarmed a security guard.

It is not yet known if the robberies are connected.