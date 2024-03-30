KTSA KTSA Logo

Converse PD: Man shot dead in broad daylight, suspect at large

By Christian Blood
March 29, 2024 10:25PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Converse Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left a man dead and a suspect on the loose.

Police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Meadow Hill. Officers arrived at the scene to find the man shot several times, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

KSAT-12 reports the victim was working on a car parked in the street when two cars passed by before parking a few houses down.

Investigators say one person got out of one of those cars wearing a mask and holding a rifle. The suspect reportedly walked up to the victim and fired several shots before leaving the scene.

At this point, there is no information on the suspect vehicles involved, and there is no description of the suspect.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

