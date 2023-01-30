Converse Police ask for help in locating missing woman
January 30, 2023 7:04AM CST
Photo: Converse Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Converse Police are searching for a missing woman with a diagnosed cognitive impairment.
She is 65 year old Valeeta Bobbitt and she was last seen at around 2:30 P.M. Saturday on Rock Cove Lane in Converse.
She was driving a blue 2019 Ford Fiesta with Tennessee license plate number 4M81P8.
Valeeta is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 145 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.
Police say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
If you have any information that could help police find her, call the Converse Police Department at 210-658-2322.
