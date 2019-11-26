Converse police need help identifying convenience store robber
Photo: Converse Police Department/Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Converse police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a convenience store robber.
Police say it happened at the Nooner’s Convenient Store on Loop 1604 at Autumn Run Lane at around 3:10 a.m. on November 6th.
Police describe their suspect as a white male.
If you have information that could help the investigation, you are asked to call 210-988-1536 or email kmolder@conversepd.com.