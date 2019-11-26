      Weather Alert

Converse police need help identifying convenience store robber

Dennis Foley
Nov 26, 2019 @ 1:44pm
Photo: Converse Police Department/Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Converse police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a convenience store robber.

Police say it happened at the Nooner’s Convenient Store on Loop 1604 at Autumn Run Lane at around 3:10 a.m. on November 6th.

Photo: Converse Police Department/Facebook

Police describe their suspect as a white male.

If you have information that could help the investigation, you are asked to call 210-988-1536 or email kmolder@conversepd.com.

