Converse Police searching for missing 15 year old
Photo: Converse Police Department
SAN ANTONO –(KTSA News) — The Converse Police Department is asking for your help in locating a 15 year old girl.
The girl, known as Santos, was last seen getting into a silver colored car in the 300 block of Converse Center Street on October 2nd.
Police say she may have run away to be with her boyfriend. His name is Tray Ferguson and he travels to and from the Houston area.
Santos is 5 feet tall and 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair that she has recently bleached.
If you can provide any information on where she is, get in touch with the Converse Police Department at 210-988-1536.