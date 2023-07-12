Converse Police: Woman threatening to commit suicide shot and killed after pointing gun at officers

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A standoff in Converse comes to a fatal end after a woman who had reportedly threatened to commit suicide is shot by police who were attempting to negotiate with her.

KSAT-12 reports the Converse Police Department was called to a home on Autumn Run Tuesday afternoon. That’s where a woman was threatening to shoot herself.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the woman sitting in the garage holding a gun to her face.

For more than half an hour, the officers attempted to negotiate with the woman.

Officials say at some point, she set the gun down on her chest to light a cigarette, and officers used what are being called “less lethal methods” to subdue her, but they were not close enough.

That’s when the woman grabbed the gun and pointed it at the officers who then opened fire and shot her.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whether or not all four officers fired at the woman and the number of times she was hit has not been released.

Officials have not yet released her name or the names of the officers involved in the shooting.

Converse Police say the officers have been placed on administrative leave while the Texas Rangers conduct an investigation.

This story is developing and we will provide further information once it is released.