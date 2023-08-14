Converse Priest accused of sexual abuse removed from parish, Bexar County D.A. alerted

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local Priest was not leading Mass Sunday following allegations that he abused a child.

KSAT-12 reports, parishioners at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Converse were informed of the charges against Father Alejandro Ortega when a letter written by San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller was read aloud.

The letter states Ortega has been accused of having inappropriate physical contact with a minor.

Garcia-Siller says the teen’s parents reported the abuse to the archdiocese in June. The Bexar County D.A’s office was then notified.

After a preliminary canonical investigation, it was determined there was “sufficient evidence” of sexual abuse allegations and Ortega was removed from the parish.

The investigation was conducted by a private investigator and the archdiocese received the results June 27.

Garcia-Siller states in his letter:

“I have removed Father Ortega’s faculties and have prohibited him from exercising any priestly ministry and from using clerical clothes or clerical titles during the course of the canonical process.”

Garcia-Siller credited the victim for coming forward and encouraged anyone who is the victim of sexual abuse to call the police.

The Sunday Mass including the announcement was live-streamed on Facebook.

The Bexar County D.A