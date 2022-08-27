Converse Walmart evacuated; 5 boys, 3 men arrested for series of shootings

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar (Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Eight people were arrested Saturday for their connections to a series of shootings in the Converse area.

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies went to a home on Estrid Trail — near Crestway and FM 78 just outside the city limits of Converse — to find suspects involved in a series of overnight shootings.

Arriving deputies heard two series of gunshots coming from the area of the house. Salazar said it was not clear if the shots were being fired at arriving deputies nor was it clear whether the gunshots were being fired from inside the house.

Additional deputies arrived and checked the backyard where they found several teenaged boys who ran into an alley behind the house toward the adjacent Walmart on FM 78 in Converse.

Several suspects, including two teenaged boys and three men were arrested in and around the house. Deputies found two handguns at the house.

One teenaged boy got into the Walmart. The sheriff’s office, Converse police, and Walmart management had everyone evacuate the store while police looked to see how many suspects were inside.

One unarmed teenaged boy was found and arrested. Salazar said he believed no shots had been fired inside the store, but it is possible there were gunshots being fired outside.

In total, five teenaged boys and three men were arrested for their involvement in the series of shootings. It is not clear what charges they will face.

Salazar said there is no active or present danger anymore in the area, though the sheriff’s office will be increasing its law enforcement presence in the area as it continues its investigation.

No injuries were reported in any of the shootings.

The sheriff also noted that while he doesn’t have the data at the moment to state it for a fact, he said, anecdotally, there appears to be an uptick in shootings in the area and his office is working to make sure it has the resources to tackle that challenge.