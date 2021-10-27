      Weather Alert

Converse woman dies after deadly drag race in Kerrville

Katy Barber
Oct 27, 2021 @ 3:21pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Converse woman died of her injuries sustained at a deadly amateur drag racing event in Kerrville over the weekend.

Rebeca Cedillo, 46, was airlifted to a local hospital after the deadly crash on Saturday in critical condition and died late Tuesday, according to KENS TV. A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed and at least seven others were injured.

One of the drivers in the Airport Race Wars 2 event lost control of their car and slammed into a crowd of spectators that included Cedillo who were watching from a grassy area behind the finish line  at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.

A GoFundMe for Cedillo’s funeral expenses has raised more than $4,000 at the time of publication. There are GoFundMe fundraisers set up for the children killed and their families who were also injured in the race.

Kerrville drag race driver slams into spectators, killing 2 kids

