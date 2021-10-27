Converse woman dies after deadly drag race in Kerrville

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Converse woman died of her injuries sustained at a deadly amateur drag racing event in Kerrville over the weekend.
Rebeca Cedillo, 46, was airlifted to a local hospital after the deadly crash on Saturday in critical condition and died late Tuesday, according to KENS TV. A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed and at least seven others were injured.
One of the drivers in the Airport Race Wars 2 event lost control of their car and slammed into a crowd of spectators that included Cedillo who were watching from a grassy area behind the finish line at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.
A GoFundMe for Cedillo’s funeral expenses has raised more than $4,000 at the time of publication. There are GoFundMe fundraisers set up for the children killed and their families who were also injured in the race.
