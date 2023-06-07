Converse woman shot by neighbor after complaint over loud music, suspect on the run

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for a man accused of shooting a woman in the chest early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Arcadian Apartment complex in Converse.

Police say the woman had gone upstairs to complain about loud music before an argument started, and SAPD says she was shot in the chest shortly after.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but KSAT-12 is reporting she is now in stable condition after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the man who shot the victim was visiting the apartment complex. Police say the suspect and the resident of the unit drove off after the shooting and they have yet to be found.

There are no details on the suspects.

This is a developing story and more information will be given when possible.