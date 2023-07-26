Cop Shows Ruled in The ’70s

Source: YouTube

Got a favorite from what was clearly the golden decade for police and private-eye TV?

Here’s my top 5 (and yes, some of these first aired in the late ’60s but went strong into the ’70s):

5. Cannon (CBS 1971-77)

4.) Kojak (CBS 1973-78)

3.) Rockford Files (NBC 1974-80)

2.) Mannix

And…with the ultimate setting, and starring the single coolest human being from the decade, Jack Lord as Steve McGarrett…

1.) Hawaii 5-0 (CBS 1968-80)

Fun fact: “Hawaii 5-0” was the last scripted TV series from the ’60s to leave the air, according to IMDB