Copper thieves force Alamo Heights doggie daycare to delay grand opening

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Days before a doggie daycare was scheduled to celebrate a new location, word comes thieves have taken a bite out of their grand opening.

Dogtopia of San Antonio Alamo Heights says the building located on Broadway is still under construction and over the Easter weekend, someone smashed through a front window.

Once inside, they ripped apart the building’s new air conditioning unit, taking all of the copper from inside. They also stripped all of the copper from the building’s power panels.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

The business owners are staying optimistic. They say that while the wiring can be replaced, they will have to delay their grand opening. Originally, they planned to welcome area pups beginning May 1. Now they say they are pushing that back to sometime in mid to late May.

Alamo Heights Police are investigating.