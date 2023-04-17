KTSA KTSA Logo

Copper thieves force Alamo Heights doggie daycare to delay grand opening

By Don Morgan
April 17, 2023 6:29AM CDT
Share
Copper thieves force Alamo Heights doggie daycare to delay grand opening
Photo: Dogtopia Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Days before a doggie daycare was scheduled to celebrate a new location, word comes thieves have taken a bite out of their grand opening.

Dogtopia of San Antonio Alamo Heights says the building located on Broadway is still under construction and over the Easter weekend, someone smashed through a front window.

Once inside, they ripped apart the building’s new air conditioning unit, taking all of the copper from inside. They also stripped all of the copper from the building’s power panels.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

The business owners are staying optimistic. They say that while the wiring can be replaced, they will have to delay their grand opening. Originally, they planned to welcome area pups beginning May 1. Now they say they are pushing that back to sometime in mid to late May.

Alamo Heights Police are investigating.

More about:
Alamo Heights
Crime
Dogtopia

Popular Posts

1

Six young people arrested after nearly 100 gunshots are fired in a neighborhood on San Antonio's West side
2

8 month old baby shot while parents fight over gun, later dies at San Antonio hospital
3

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar warning of dangers surrounding THC vape pens
4

San Antonio teen dies after he was stabbed during a fight
5

San Antonio police turning to public for help identifying armed robbery suspect