“COPS” reality TV crews come to town

Elizabeth Ruiz
Sep 17, 2019 @ 5:00am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) – Crews with the reality TV show “COPS” are in town to film Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies on the job. They’re scheduled to start riding with West Patrol officers Tuesday afternoon and they’ll be filming here for about 10 weeks.

In addition to working with patrol officers, the “COPS” crews will film specialized BCSO units, such as SWAT and canine. Deputy Johnny Garcia says if the canine unit is requested by other area agencies, they’re ready to assist at a moment’s notice.

The “COPS” crews also will ride with the traffic safety unit “looking for individuals who are intoxicated and reckless drivers,” Garcia told KTSA News.

This isn’t the first time local deputies will be featured on the show. “COPS”  filmed here in 2017 and the local episodes aired last year. While the sheriff’s department doesn’t get any money for allowing the show to follow deputies, Garcia says it serves as a recruiting tool.

“After the shows aired, the following morning we started getting tremendous applicant interest in Bexar County,” said Garcia.

